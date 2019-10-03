(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Governor's House here and apprised him about the law and order situation besides the progress made on public welfare projects in the province

He also briefed the president about the arrest of the killer involved in the murder of four children in Chunian and the efforts made by the government to overcome such tragedies in future.

The CM also briefed the president about the salient features of "Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan" programme to improve roads infrastructure and anti-dengue measures.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq was also present.

Usman Buzdar said that anti-dengue measures have been taken on an emergent basis, adding that emergency was imposed in Rawalpindi, while he was personally monitoring the progress on anti-dengue measures regularly.

Mobile health units have been dispatched to Rawalpindi, he said and added that all dengue-related tests in government hospitals have been made free. Similarly, dengue tests in private hospitals' labs would be charged at the rate of Rs 90 and instructions have also been issued in this regard, he added.

The chief minister also apprised the president about the arrest of the alleged killer involved in Chunian murder cases and the progress made in this regard.

He said that police and other related departments investigated the crime in a scientific manner, adding that the case was being run in Anti-Terrorist Court, whereas prosecutor general had been directed to personally pursue the case.

Usman Buzdar said that effective legislation would be made to stop child molestation in future as punishment would be made more strict.

He said that the annual development programme was being implemented in an accelerated manner.

The CM said that 1,500-KM long rural roads were being carpeted under "Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan" programme and an amount of Rs 15 billion would be spent on it.

The first phase of this programme would be completed in December this year, he said and added the project would also continue next year to repair and construct more roads in rural areas.