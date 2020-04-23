UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Calls On Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Punjab chief minister calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the coronavirus situation in the province.

They also discussed the measures being taken to contain the pandemic, operations of the reopened industries and the precautions being taken there.

The two sides also discussed different steps to control hording and for public facilitation during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, Members of the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed and Faizullah Kamoka also called on the prime minister and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

