Punjab Chief Minister chairs 22nd meeting of Punjab cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over the 22nd meeting of the provincial cabinet at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting approved Parole Act, 2019 and decided to shutdown Punjab Bio-energy Company Pvt. Ltd. Assessment Policy Framework, 2019 of schools education department was also approved. It was also decided to discontinue 5th and 8th class exams in phases. The Punjab Education Professionals Standards Council Bill, 2018 and provision of Urdu medium books to the students of government schools were also approved by the cabinet. Now, primary education would be imparted in Urdu language and English would be taught as a subject.

The meeting approved Punjab Forests Policy, 2019 and also approved to change the nomenclature of district wildlife officer (grade-17) to assistant director wildlife (grade-17).

The meeting decided to develop Kalabagh private game reserve in district Mianwali under section 20 of Punjab Wildlife Act. The draft of Punjab Wildlife Protected Areas Act, 2019 was also approved.

The meeting approved special audit reports of C&W, Housing & Physical Planning, Local Government and Cholistan Development Authority under PM's Global Sustainable Development Goals Achievements Program for the financial year 2016-18.

Principle approval of constituting Punjab Local Government Finance Commission was also given while the agenda relating to giving state land to DHA Gujranwala was deferred.

A committee headed by Law Minister Raja Basharat would submit final recommendations after going through this matter.

The signing of MoU between Punjab police and public security department of Chinese Jiangsu province for enhancing bilateral cooperation was handed over to the cabinet committee for legislative business which would submit its recommendations after detailed deliberations.

The meeting endorsed the decisions made in the 19th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for finance and development.

The chief minister directed to make foolproof security arrangements in the province on Christmas, birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Additional force should be deputed to protect churches, he added.

Public service was only agenda of the government and no one would be allowed to obstruct the journey of development, he added.

Ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and high officials attended the meeting.