Punjab Chief Minister chairs meeting on sugarcane crushing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting in his office here on Wednesday to review starting of sugarcane crushing season and steps taken for payments to the growers.

The meeting also considered different proposals for reviewing the sugarcane support price for the current season, however, a final approval would be given by the Punjab cabinet in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the government would ensure the protection of sugarcane farmers' interests and growers would be given full reward of their hard work. No stone will be left unturned to protect the rights of sugarcane farmers, he reiterated.

Similarly, deduction in sugarcane weight will never be allowed and indiscriminate action will be initiated on such complaints, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was farmers friendly in every respect and was striving for increasing the farmers' income as well as the promotion of the agriculture sector.

Punjab was an agrarian province and development of agricultural economy on modern lines was the priority of the government, he added.

The chief minister was briefed that 5 lac metric ton sugar stock was available and production of around 35 lac metric ton sugar was expected in upcoming season.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Samiullah Chaudhary, Nauman Langiral, ACS, provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.