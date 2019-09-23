UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-dengue Measures

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:39 PM

Punjab Chief Minister chairs meeting to review anti-dengue measures

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday presided over an emergency meeting at his office to review the anti-dengue measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday presided over an emergency meeting at his office to review the anti-dengue measures.

He expressed his strong concerns over increase in number of dengue patients in Lahore and Rawalpindi regions and issued instructions for boosting up anti-dengue campaign.

He ordered for activating anti-dengue brigade, saying that its vehicles should remain available on roads and spray or fogging should be conducted in areas where it is needed.

He also announced conducting all dengue tests including CBC in hospitals free-of-cost, adding that every resource would be provided for saving people from dengue.

He ordered for running an effective awareness campaign about dengue precautionary measures and recruiting doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on emergency basis through walk-in-interviews.

The CM ordered for sending three mobile health units to Rawalpindi immediately and gave approval for establishment of filter clinics as well. The meeting also decided to set up anti-dengue cell at CM Office.

The chief minister said that provincial ministers and assembly members would be assigned duties and they would monitor anti-dengue measures in red zones.

He said that necessary steps should be adopted for treatment of dengue patients in hospitals.

The line departments and administrative officers should always remain available in the field in the unusual circumstances.

Usman Buzdar said that dengue information counters should be set up in hospitals to guide patients and their families. Similarly, private general practitioners should also be trained about dealing with dengue disease.

He said that necessary medicines should be made available in hospitals. Along with it, tehsil and district emergency response committees should be reactivated and local notables as well as public representatives should be included in the committees.

He reiterated that dengue surveillance should be efficiently performed and disclosed that third-party audit of anti-dengue measures would also be conducted. He informed the meeting that DCs of Lahore and Rawalpindi have been changed for failing to take timely anti-dengue measures.

He said: "I will also monitor anti-dengue steps and practical measures should be visible in the field."Punjab ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, secretaries of health, finance, local government and information departments and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Mobile Vehicles Guide Rawalpindi All From Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Lahore Police holds lectures to create awareness a ..

3 minutes ago

Coaching camp to help prepare pool of players: SBP ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab University issues exams schedule

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran to effectively take up Kashmi ..

4 minutes ago

1280 posts approved for Islamabad police

18 minutes ago

Pakistan's economy heading in right direction: Pri ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.