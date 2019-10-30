Punjab Chief Minister chairs meeting to review law & order situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which steps about maintenance of law and order were reviewed

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements taken in different districts. The chief minister directed the police and other law enforcement agencies to remain active to protect lives and properties of people.

No one would be allowed to take law into ones hands nor would any body be permitted to disrupt the routine life, he said.

The rule of law would be ensured at every cost in the province, the chief minister added.

On special instructions of the chief minister, the meeting decided to provide quality healthcare facilities to chronically-ill prisoners and the chief minister also sought a list of prisoners confined in different jails from ACS (Home).

He directed to submit the list at the earliest, adding that they would be provided the best treatment facilities.

The provision of the best treatment was a right of ill prisoners and the Punjab government would grant them this right, he added.

The IG Police briefed about the law & order situation of the province as well as security of the march participants.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, the IG Police, ACS (Home), Advocate General Punjab and others attended the meeting.