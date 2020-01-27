Punjab Chief Minister chairs meeting to review arrangements for combating Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preventive measures for controlling coronavirus here at his office

The chief minister directed to take all possible measures, besides making necessary preparations in the province for this purpose. It was decided to arrange diagnostic kits of coronavirus on an emergent basis.

Giving approval of importing diagnostic kits, the chief minister directed to take all necessary measures for making the scanning system at airports more effective besides making close liaison with line departments.

Usman Buzdar directed Punjab Food Authority to strictly check fish markets and other food points and said special attention should be paid for the cleanliness of such areas.

Though the situation was normal in Punjab but we should complete all our arrangements; therefore, preventive measures developed by WHO should be strictly followed, he added.

The secretary primary & secondary health informed that no suspected patient of coronavirus was found in Punjab. All the suspected patients were found suffering from normal influenza.

Surveillance and response units had been set up by the Punjab government which was functional round the clock. Isolation wards had been set up in hospitals. Screening work of more than 50 Chinese people had been completed, he added.

Advisor Health Hanif Pitafi, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Secretary Local Government and others attended the meeting.

Coronavirus is an animal-related virus and there are some pieces of evidence of transferring of coronavirus from human beings to other people.

Patients of coronavirus have been reported from some other countries as well. Symptoms of coronavirus are similar to that of pneumonia.