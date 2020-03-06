Punjab Chief Minister chairs meeting to review establishment of south Punjab secretariat

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting of the executive council of south Punjab province at his office and reviewed matters relating to the establishment of south Punjab secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting of the executive council of south Punjab province at his office and reviewed matters relating to the establishment of south Punjab secretariat.

According to a handout issued here, the participants presented their proposals about south Punjab province and its secretariat. The meeting agreed to operationalize south Punjab secretariat soon and also agreed to continue their consultations over it.� Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that establishment of south Punjab secretariat would be made in accordance with the interests of people of south Punjab. The establishment of south Punjab secretariat would be ensured at every cost.

He said that the Punjab government had allocated funds for south Punjab secretariat and all administrative preparations were complete. The problems of people would be resolved at the grassroots level after the establishment of south Punjab secretariat, he added.

The chief minister pointed out that 35 per cent development funds had been allocated for south Punjab in the current financial year and this budget could not be utilized for any other purpose.

All the participants had presented positive proposals and final recommendations would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan after reviewing political, administrative and constitutional aspects, concluded the chief minister.

On this occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who also attended the meeting, said that establishment of south Punjab secretariat would give relief to people and public problems would be resolved at the local level along with improving the governance.

Minister of State for Housing Shabir Ali, Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Samiullah Ch, Shaukat Ali Laleka, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, MNAs Muhammad Farooq-e-Azam, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmad Jhakar, Aamir Talal Gopang, Advisor to CM Abdul Hye Dasti, Chairman executive council Tahir Bashir Cheema, MPAs Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sardar Muhammad MohyuddinKhan Khosa, Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazeen Abbasi, former MNA Meena Leghari, formerMPA Sardar Ali Raza Dreshak, Chief Secretary, IG Police, SMBR and others attended the meeting.