Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announces ArfaTwin Tower Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced Arfa Twin Towers Project in Lahore by laying the foundation stone of another mega project of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced Arfa Twin Towers Project in Lahore by laying the foundation stone of another mega project of Punjab.

The CM was given briefing about the Arfa Twin Towers Project. The CM apprised that state-of-the-art Arfa Twin Towers Project will be established on the adjacent land with Arfa Karim IT Park. Initial cost of this project has been estimated at Rs.12 billion, he added.

The CM said that the Punjab government is already constructing a hospital on the old vegetable market land, adding that motive behind Arfa Twin Towers Project is to promote software industry. The software industry will provide employments to the youth. He stated that the 17-storey twin towers will not only provide a shelter for the technology echo system but will also prove to be beneficial in generating a revenue.

Offices of national and international companies will be established in Arfa Twin Towers, he added.

The CM highlighted that the technology echo system holds the importance of a backbone for the the economy of various countries and underscored that Pakistan cannot afford to lag behind in the IT field, adding that it is his dream that latest facilities like Silicon Valley should be provided in the IT sector.

Yousuf Badozai, Chairman P&D board, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, DG LDA, Chairman PITB, DG E-Governance, DG IT Solutions, DG Protocol Ansar Nazir and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

