UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Chairs Meeting On Wheat Procurement, Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs meeting on wheat procurement, supply

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting regarding wheat at his office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting regarding wheat at his office on Tuesday.

Flour Mills Association officials Muhammad Shafiq, Khaliq Ahmad, Sajid Abdullah, Wajid Abdullah, Muhammad Fayyaz and Zaheer were present along with former principal secretary GM Sikandar, secretary agriculture, secretary finance, secretary food, director food, former BoP president Hamesh Khan and others.

The CM mentioned that a record reduction of 100 billion rupees had been made in the wheat procurement-related debt of the provincial government. This would help in the next wheat procurement drive. Subsidies would be given to the common man through Ehsaas Program so that all and sundry could benefit from it, he added. The farmers would be able to make immediate payments through the Punjab government's "Go Punjab App" and they would not face any problems, he said.

The CM noted that the daily wheat quota had been increased to 23 thousand metric tons.

Talking about the poultry industry, the chief minister said that the trial of the best seed had been started to overcome the soybean shortage; in one year, all the local requirements of soybean would be met from Punjab, he said. A targeted subsidy was being given through Punjab Ehsaas Program to provide cheap-priced wheat to the people, he said. The Punjab government had already ensured the supply of flour at cheap prices to deserving people through Ehsaas Program, he said and added that one can join the Ehsaas program through a CNIC card number to get a targeted subsidy on flour.

The CM directed that the administration should take all possible measures to ensure the availability of flour to the people at a fixed price. Strict monitoring should be done to prevent inter-provincial transportation of wheat and flour and police and administration should take action without discrimination to stop it, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Man Price All From Government Wheat Industry Best General Motors Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance ..

Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance scheme

14 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

14 minutes ago
 One Person Died, 5 Others Injured in Blast at Stee ..

One Person Died, 5 Others Injured in Blast at Steel Plant in Northern Iran - Rep ..

49 seconds ago
 Supreme Court (SC) permits ECP to continue contemp ..

Supreme Court (SC) permits ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, o ..

52 seconds ago
 Egypt to Purchase12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Delive ..

Egypt to Purchase12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Deliveries to Start in 2026 - Boeing

53 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advan ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advancing bilateral relations

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.