UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Condoles Death Of Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condoles death of Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday visited the residence of Provincial Advisor Khalid Mahmood Cheema in Wazirabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday visited the residence of Provincial Advisor Khalid Mahmood Cheema in Wazirabad.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with Khalid Mahmood Cheema over the death of his brother Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with Khalid Mahmood Cheema and the bereaved family. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.

Political Assistant Asif Bhatti and Chaudhry Irfan Ehsan were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Wazirabad Iftikhar Ahmed May Family

Recent Stories

Measures for ensuring security to conduct digital ..

Measures for ensuring security to conduct digital census: Balochistan Chief Secr ..

7 minutes ago
 Democrats link US Capitol attack to Republican dis ..

Democrats link US Capitol attack to Republican disarray

7 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surger ..

Maryam Nawaz in good condition after throat surgery in Geneva :Minister for Info ..

7 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 2 suspects in injured cond ..

Hyderabad police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition

7 minutes ago
 Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah w ..

Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six

7 minutes ago
 US Gun Death Toll Over New Year Holiday Hits 651, ..

US Gun Death Toll Over New Year Holiday Hits 651, Including 396 Suicides - Repor ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.