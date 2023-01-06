Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condoles death of Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday visited the residence of Provincial Advisor Khalid Mahmood Cheema in Wazirabad.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with Khalid Mahmood Cheema over the death of his brother Iftikhar Ahmed Cheema.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with Khalid Mahmood Cheema and the bereaved family. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.

Political Assistant Asif Bhatti and Chaudhry Irfan Ehsan were also present on the occasion.