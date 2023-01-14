UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Jhangi Police Check Post

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Jhangi police check- post in the area of Wahova.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Jhangi police check- post in the area of Wahova.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the CM paid tributes to the sacrifice of martyred Mazhar Abbas incharge police check-post and citizen Abdul Basit.

The chief minister took notice of the sorrowful incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. He directed to bring the miscreant elements in the stern grip of law found responsible for committing a terrorist attack on the police check-post at the earliest.

CM directed that all essential resources should be utilised to bring the accused in the court of law. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel Muhammad Ramzan. He paid homage to the sacrifice of the martyrs and stated that all our sympathies rest with the families of the martyrs. CM vowed to stand with the bereaved families in the hour of grief and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs.

