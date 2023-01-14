Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attack on Peshawar police station

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemned terrorists attack on the Peshawar police station and paid tributes to the great sacrifice of martyred DSP Sardar Hussain along with police personnel Irshad and Jahanzeb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemned terrorists attack on the Peshawar police station and paid tributes to the great sacrifice of martyred DSP Sardar Hussain along with police personnel Irshad and Jahanzeb.

The Chief Minister while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the families of the martyrs stated that all our sympathies are with the heirs of the martyred.

The Chief Minister lauded that the martyred DSP and other personnel by sacrificing their precious lives failed nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the martyrs sacrificed their precious lives during performing their duties.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the great sacrifices laid down by the martyrs and stated that immortal sacrifices of the martyrs would not be wasted.