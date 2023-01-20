UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Condoles Demise Of PA Secretary's Elder Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 09:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an elder brother of Inayatullah Lak Secretary Punjab Assembly.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

The chief minister stated that he felt heartily grieved over the sad demise of an elder brother of Inayatullah Lak. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

