Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Gives Rs10 Mln To Bar Delegations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave a Rs 10 million cheque to the delegations of Talagang district and tehsil bar associations which called on him at the CM Office

The CM observed that the people have been given their right by giving district status to Talagang.

Talagang district is a part of the Rawalpindi division and will remain so, he added and stated that a district complex project is also being started in Talagang.

He said the district status would help resolve problems at the grassroots.

The delegations included TBA president Muhammad Usman, vice president Malik Ghulam Rasool, general secretary Syed Imran Shah, executive member Zulfikar Yaqub, former president Ejaz Bhatti, Kh. Aftab, Nasir Jamal, Kh. Nasir Aftab, Malik Ghulam Akbar, Malik Fateh Khan, Malik Awais, Malik Mumtaz Haider and Malik Asad Mahmood.

