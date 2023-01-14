UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Hails Sister-state Relationship Between Punjab And State California

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ):During the exemplary tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Punjab and American State California became a "sister province." Owing to the personal efforts of CM Parvez Elahi an agreement took place to declare Punjab and American State California a "sister province." The signing ceremony of "sister state relationship" between Punjab and California was held in California, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Chairman Planning & Development Board Wasif Khursheed represented the Punjab government. The Pakistan's Ambassador in America Masood Khan, Head of Appropriations Committee of California Legislative Assembly Mr. Chris R. Holden, American officials and prominent personalities participated in the ceremony. The MOU between Punjab and California will come into effect till 2026.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while welcoming the agreement stated that declaring Punjab and California a "sister state" ushers a significant progress, saying that the agreement would enhance economic, trade and business relationships between Punjab and California.

CM apprised that bilateral trade and investment would increase between Punjab and American State California, adding that bilateral relations in education, health, information technology, environment and cultural sectors would be promoted. He highlighted that this agreement would further strengthen bilateral relationship between Punjab and California, saying that bilateral trade would enhance between Punjab and California by developing a "sister state Relationship."CM informed that educational, environmental and cultural contacts would be promoted between the two sister states, adding that economic, social and cultural relations would enhance among the masses of the two sister states. He underscored that the MOU would enable to ascertain matters of mutual interest and public-private partnership between Punjab and California would increase.

