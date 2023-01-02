Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurates new building of PA

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday inaugurated the new building of the Punjab Assembly

Addressing the ceremony, the CM stated that the political norms of tolerance and fraternity had been promoted in the province.

Parvez Elahi said in 1938, the old building of the Punjab assembly was built.

Chief Architect Zara's design was selected for the new assembly building. NCA's team built a state-of-the-art dome. Turkish experts called the dome of the new assembly building a miracle, he added.

He said that legislation was important and added that the Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH), Nazra and Translation of Holy Quran, Muttahida Ulema board and Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) University Acts had been passed.

Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) University would be provided with books about religious knowledge, he added.

He said Rescue 1122, free medicines in an emergency, tripled salary for doctors and Jubilee Town Dental Institute Acts were also passed.

The scholarship for girls in south Punjab was increased to 100%, he added.

He said,"We have always established an atmosphere of brotherhood and good political traditions." Parvez Elahi said there was a capacity of 500 parliamentarians in new Punjab Assembly keeping in view the need of next 100 years.

He said that Ayes lobby had been made for 200 persons and Noes lobby for 200 persons. There was a capacity of 800 persons for speaker chamber officers, media and visitors, he added.

The Chief Minister said that offices had been made in Secretariat building for ministers and leader of opposition.

He further said that there was a facility of three committee rooms, one conference room, library and cafeteria in new building of Punjab Assembly besides a parking facility for 400 cars.

Dua was offered after the inauguration of the assembly.

