Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurates Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday inaugurated Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal at Punjab Information Technology Board which would work under a technology based on artificial intelligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday inaugurated Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal at Punjab Information Technology board which would work under a technology based on artificial intelligence.

The chief minister said on the occasion that the portal would identify fake materials relating to Quran Kareem available on the websites. Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal would issue alert warnings about the negative materials relating to Quran on the websites to the Quran Board and authorities concerned, he said and added that the portal would also issue alerts to the institutions concerned in order to block the controversial material and for taking stern action against elements involved in uploading such material.

Registration and monitoring of publishers and E-publishers would also be carried out with the help of this system, he added.

Later, talking to the media, the chief minister said the Punjab government had achieved a milestone by launching Hurmat-e-Quran Kareem Portal.

"The PITB has developed a software in collaboration with the Quran Board which will issue a prompt alert on the publication of a change in the name of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) or a change in the Ayat or translation of the Holy Quran," he said and added that one software system would also be installed in the office of Mutahida Ulema Board and the other would be installed in PITB.

The person found involved in uploading a wrong material on the website would be immediately taken to task and the website would also be blocked, he said.

He termed it a huge contribution to the religion and added the software would also be provided to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye and Iran. The Ulema-e-Karam delegation would visit Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Iran and would take forward this noble work of religion.

CM Parvez Elahi stated that Chairman PITB, former Special Assistant Information Technology Dr. Arslan Khalid and his team deserved congratulations on making Quran Portal.

Chairman P&D Board, Secretary Auqaf, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousuf, Hamesh Khan, Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and others were also present. Chairman PITB Faisal Yousuf gave a briefing to the CM about the salient features of the portal.

