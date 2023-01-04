Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi lays foundation stone of Institute of Post Graduate Studies at PKLI

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi laid the foundation stone of 'Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies' at Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) here on Wednesday.

While announcing another mega project in the health sector, the CM said the institute would be established in PKLI Lahore with the cost of Rs. 3.5 billion, adding that funds had been allocated for establishing the institute and doctors would be imparted specialized training in 17 subjects after MBBS while nurses would be imparted specialized training in 10 subjects.

The CM while announcing to earmark 10 acres of land for setting up new block at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University stated that the land would be allocated in the Knowledge Park of new block of Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

He apprised that two acres land would also be earmarked for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA), adding that the land would be earmarked in the Knowledge Park for PHOTA.

He informed that opportunities of courses to doctors, nurses and relating to management would be provided in the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies. Latest courses training would be imparted for the Post Graduate Training.

He outlined that funds for the bone marrow transplant centres had been allocated and a ban for recruitment in the PKLI had been lifted.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Specialized Healthcare Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a briefing to the CM about the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies.

Assembly Members Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Former President Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, Secretaries of Information, SHC&ME, Finance, DGPR, Chairman PKLI Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, Dean PKLI Prof. Faisal Dar, Board Members of PKLI and concerned officials also participated in the ceremony.

