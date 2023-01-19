Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi launches vaccination campaign against lumpy skin disease

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has launched a province-wide vaccination campaign to prevent the second possible wave of lumpy skin disease and inspected the vaccination used in this drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has launched a province-wide vaccination campaign to prevent the second possible wave of lumpy skin disease and inspected the vaccination used in this drive.

More than six million doses will be provided to livestock farmers free of cost at their doorstep as the government has provided Rs 1.5 billion for the purpose.

Punjab has procured the vaccine at a more economical cost compared to other provinces, he noted. With over 25 million cattle and 28.4 million buffaloes in the province, the chief minister highlighted the vital role livestock plays in the economy, contributing 14.1% to the national GDP and 63% to the agriculture sector, with 37% of village incomes generated from livestock.

He said that village farmers needed to be aware of the benefits of vaccination as viruses, including lumpy skin, cause illness in cattle. The Livestock and Dairy Development Department is providing 200 million doses of vaccines for various diseases free of cost across Punjab, he added. It has done the best planning along with introducing the mobile app ADS info for effective control of the disease. Vaccination has been started with the available resources, he said and appreciated the Livestock and Dairy Development Department for its efforts. He asked the field teams to use their capabilities to overcome this disease.

