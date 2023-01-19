UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Launches Vaccination Campaign Against Lumpy Skin Disease

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi launches vaccination campaign against lumpy skin disease

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has launched a province-wide vaccination campaign to prevent the second possible wave of lumpy skin disease and inspected the vaccination used in this drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has launched a province-wide vaccination campaign to prevent the second possible wave of lumpy skin disease and inspected the vaccination used in this drive.

More than six million doses will be provided to livestock farmers free of cost at their doorstep as the government has provided Rs 1.5 billion for the purpose.

Punjab has procured the vaccine at a more economical cost compared to other provinces, he noted. With over 25 million cattle and 28.4 million buffaloes in the province, the chief minister highlighted the vital role livestock plays in the economy, contributing 14.1% to the national GDP and 63% to the agriculture sector, with 37% of village incomes generated from livestock.

He said that village farmers needed to be aware of the benefits of vaccination as viruses, including lumpy skin, cause illness in cattle. The Livestock and Dairy Development Department is providing 200 million doses of vaccines for various diseases free of cost across Punjab, he added. It has done the best planning along with introducing the mobile app ADS info for effective control of the disease. Vaccination has been started with the available resources, he said and appreciated the Livestock and Dairy Development Department for its efforts. He asked the field teams to use their capabilities to overcome this disease.

Sardar Shahabuddin, Sardar Asif Nikai, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, secretary livestock, secretary information and others were present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Mobile Agriculture From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for ..

AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for sustainable projects in 2022

8 seconds ago
 Sharjah’s real estate transactions topped AED24 ..

Sharjah’s real estate transactions topped AED24 billion in 2022

15 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard Monitoring Russian Vessel in Vicini ..

US Coast Guard Monitoring Russian Vessel in Vicinity of Hawaii - Statement

10 minutes ago
 'Local tree species identified to improve air qual ..

'Local tree species identified to improve air quality'

10 minutes ago
 Training camps underway for athletes of Special Ol ..

Training camps underway for athletes of Special Olympic world games

10 minutes ago
 PDMA issues rain, snowfall alert

PDMA issues rain, snowfall alert

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.