Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Reviews Delimitation Of UCs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi reviewed the notification of Election Commission regarding delimitations of union councils of Punjab during a consultative meeting held at CM office on Saturday

The meeting was attended by Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and MNA Brigadier(Retd) Ijaz Shah.

The meeting unanimously rejected one-sided notification of the Election Commission about delimitations of union councils and expressed that the one-sided notification about delimitations of union councils did not fulfill the legal requirements, said a handout issued here.

The participants vehemently remarked that the Punjab government did not accept this one-sided notification of the Election Commission.

The CM stated that the the one-sided notification of the Election Commission was an attempt to bulldoze public opinion, adding that the local people and administration had not been included with regard to delimitations of union councils nor any consultations had been made in this regard.

CM maintained a legal and a constitutional course would be adopted about the one-sided notification of the Election Commission regarding delimitations of union councils, adding that the Punjab government would play its due role according to the Constitution and law. He underscored that the local government institutions were the nurseries of democracy. He highlighted that the problems of the masses could only be resolved at their doorsteps only through a strong democratic government. CM apprehended that if the delimitations took effect according to one-sided notification than strong local governments could not be formed under any circumstance.

The legal and constitutional sides with regard to one-sided notification were also reviewed during the consultative meeting.

