Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeks report on women molestation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from Faisalabad regional police officer (RPO) about alleged molestation of a women during a robbery.

He ordered strict action against the accused and said that the perpetrators of the crime should be punished according to the law. He said that justice should be provided to the affected women.