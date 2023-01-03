Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi takes notice of firing incident in Khanewal

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid tribute to the sacrifice of officers who were martyred in the firing near Khanewal and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid tribute to the sacrifice of officers who were martyred in the firing near Khanewal and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

Taking notice of the tragic incident, the CM has sought a report from the IG police.

He said that the accused persons involved in the shooting incident should be brought to justice without delay.

He saluted the martyrs' sacrifice and termed them as the brave sons of the soil. All the sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families, he concluded.