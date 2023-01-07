UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Takes Notice Of Deaths Due To Mysterious Disease

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi takes notice of deaths due to mysterious disease

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his serious concern over the deaths owing to a mysterious disease in the surrounding area of Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his serious concern over the deaths owing to a mysterious disease in the surrounding area of Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

The Chief Minister took notice of the incident over the deaths of 12 persons of a single family and sought a report from Secretary Health department and Commissioner Bahawalpur division over the tragic incident.

The Chief Minister directed that a team of doctors comprising specialists should visit the area and provide best treatment facilities to the affected persons.

CM directed the officials of Health department to monitor the situation continuously.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure provision of essential medicines in the special medical camp and undertake all possible measures to prevent the spread of disease any further.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Family All From Best

Recent Stories

Various programmes for retirees benefiting from SS ..

Various programmes for retirees benefiting from SSSD

6 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Congratulates New US House Speaker, Call ..

Zelenskyy Congratulates New US House Speaker, Calls Washington's Aid Vital for U ..

10 minutes ago
 Train coaches imported from China to uplift Pakist ..

Train coaches imported from China to uplift Pakistan railway image, enhance tech ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi review ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi reviews delimitation of UCs

6 minutes ago
 Education budget insufficient for development of s ..

Education budget insufficient for development of schools: Sindh Minister for Edu ..

6 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo announces compensation for families of ..

CM Bizenjo announces compensation for families of martyrs in Bela tragedy

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.