Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi takes notice of deaths due to mysterious disease

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his serious concern over the deaths owing to a mysterious disease in the surrounding area of Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his serious concern over the deaths owing to a mysterious disease in the surrounding area of Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

The Chief Minister took notice of the incident over the deaths of 12 persons of a single family and sought a report from Secretary Health department and Commissioner Bahawalpur division over the tragic incident.

The Chief Minister directed that a team of doctors comprising specialists should visit the area and provide best treatment facilities to the affected persons.

CM directed the officials of Health department to monitor the situation continuously.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure provision of essential medicines in the special medical camp and undertake all possible measures to prevent the spread of disease any further.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.