Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visits Data Darbar

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) and offered prayers for the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) and offered prayers for the country.

He also unveiled a project to expand the corridor around the shrine to accommodate more visitors.

The project, which will be completed in partnership with Madina Foundation, will feature marble tiles and wooden work in the corridor.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Pir Syed Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mian Rashid, Haji Shahid Hameed, Aslam Tareen, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Communication and Works, Administrator Data Darbar and other officials were present.