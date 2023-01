Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes letter to governor for appointment of caretaker CM Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has written a letter to Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman for appointment of caretaker chief minister of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has written a letter to Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman for appointment of caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

According to official sources here on Monday, the letter had been written in response to the letter written by the Punjab Governor on January 14.

Names of Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Nasir Mahmood Khosa and Muhammad Naseer Khan had been advised for caretaker chief minister of Punjab.