Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar instructs quality cleanliness arrangements in Lahore: Spokesperson

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar had given clear instructions to the concerned official for ensuring quality cleanliness arrangements in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 )

Talking to a private news channel, she said it was topmost priority of the provincial government to provide a neat and clean atmosphere to the citizen of the mega city, said Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

She said the chief minister had reviewed the cleanliness situation in the provincial metropolis and directed the concerned to ensure healthy environment for residents .

She informed that the provincial government had signed an agreements with local companies to remove garbage from the city.

Replying to a question, Cheema said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had already launched 'Clean and Green Pakistan' project to face the climate change challenges.