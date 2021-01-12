UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Instructs Quality Cleanliness Arrangements In Lahore: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar instructs quality cleanliness arrangements in Lahore: Spokesperson

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar had given clear instructions to the concerned official for ensuring quality cleanliness arrangements in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar had given clear instructions to the concerned official for ensuring quality cleanliness arrangements in Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, she said it was topmost priority of the provincial government to provide a neat and clean atmosphere to the citizen of the mega city, said Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

She said the chief minister had reviewed the cleanliness situation in the provincial metropolis and directed the concerned to ensure healthy environment for residents .

She informed that the provincial government had signed an agreements with local companies to remove garbage from the city.

Replying to a question, Cheema said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had already launched 'Clean and Green Pakistan' project to face the climate change challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Jamshed From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Biden Is Unlikely to Turn Tide Regardi ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

5 minutes ago

Drug peddler held in sialkot

5 minutes ago

Sinovac Sends Raw Materials to Indonesia to Make 1 ..

5 minutes ago

EU to Launch Tender Procedure for Valneva Vaccine ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.