Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Congratulates Pakistan Over Test Series Win

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulates Pakistan over Test series win

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over Test series win on home soil after 13 years against Sri Lanka

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over Test series win on home soil after 13 years against Sri Lanka.The chief minister praised Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam's performance.

The players outclassed Sri Lanka in every department and the success is a result of players' effort and team work, he commented.

Usman Buzdar extended profound felicitations to 16-year-old Naseem Shah on giving a wonderful performance and said he along with Shaheen Shah played vital role in Pakistan's success.

He hoped that the players will continue to give such performances in future as well.On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also congratulated Pakistan and said the team displayed brilliant performance. Abid Ali and Shan Masood played important role in Pakistan's success, he said.

