Punjab Chief Minister Condemns IED Blast In North Waziristan

Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:04 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday strongly condemned the IED blast in North Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three army men

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday strongly condemned the IED blast in North Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three army men.

He paid tributes to their bravery and said that brave sons who were sacrificing their lives in the line of duty, were our pride.

The nation could not forget the great sacrifices of martyrs as Pakistan was moving towards durable peace due to their unprecedented sacrifices, he added.



