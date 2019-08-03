UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Condemns Indian Aggression At LoC

Punjab Chief Minister condemns Indian aggression at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting civilian population with cluster ammunition.

He expressed grief over the death of a child and two other persons and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He said the use of cluster ammunition to target civilian population was blatant violation of the international laws and the Geneva Convention.

The Indian forces had been violating human rights, he said adding that the aggression had endangered peace in the region.

