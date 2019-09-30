Punjab Chief Minister condemns Indian firing at LoC

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian army at civilian population at Line of Control (LoC) at Nakhyal and Rakh Chakri sectors.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of a woman and a child due to the Indian army's firing and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister said that India was blatantly violating international laws by targeting the civilian population and termed it the most nefarious and coward act.

"India should not misunderstand our capabilities as Pakistan Army has the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression," he added.