Punjab Chief Minister Condemns Passage Of Indian Citizenship (amendment) Bill

Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the passage of controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by Indian Lok Sabha.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister termed the bill as a 'Black Law', adding real face of the so-called democracy of the Modi government had been fully exposed.

This bill had exposed the ghastly designs of the fascist Hindus in the garb of democracy, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was a blatant violation of universally-accepted norms of human rights. After Occupied Kashmir, the Modi government had made lives miserable for the Indian Muslims as well.

No civilized society could support this controversial law and the international community should step forward to stop India now, the chief minister added.

