Punjab Chief Minister Condemns Quetta Mosque Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:13 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a blast in a mosque in Kuchlak area of Quetta and condoled over the loss of lives
He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
He said that the blast was a conspiracy of the enemies of peace to create instability in the country.
He said that the Pakistani nation was united against terrorism and such coward acts of terrorism could not shake its strong commitment.