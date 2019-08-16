UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Condemns Quetta Mosque Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister condemns Quetta mosque blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a blast in a mosque in Kuchlak area of Quetta and condoled over the loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a blast in a mosque in Kuchlak area of Quetta and condoled over the loss of lives.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said that the blast was a conspiracy of the enemies of peace to create instability in the country.

He said that the Pakistani nation was united against terrorism and such coward acts of terrorism could not shake its strong commitment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Chief Minister Quetta Punjab Mosque Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Over half a million saplings target set for federa ..

3 minutes ago

Greenland 'Not For Sale' But Open for Business - F ..

3 minutes ago

931 power pilferers caught in Multan

3 minutes ago

PTI Punjab president discusses party organization ..

3 minutes ago

Ban on fireworks, camp fire near forest in Peshawa ..

9 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister condemns Kuchlak Madrassah blast ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.