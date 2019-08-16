Punjab Chief Minister condemns Quetta mosque blast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a blast in a mosque in Kuchlak area of Quetta and condoled over the loss of lives.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said that the blast was a conspiracy of the enemies of peace to create instability in the country.

He said that the Pakistani nation was united against terrorism and such coward acts of terrorism could not shake its strong commitment.