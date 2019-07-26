Punjab Chief Minister condemns torture on doctor

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday strongly condemned the torture by the attendants of a patient on on-duty doctor Umair in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital here.

He said that doctors worked round the clock for the treatment of patients.

He said the Punjab government had reduced the span of service of contract doctors from four years to three years and this would help in early regularization of their service.

Similarly, he said, the Punjab government was making legislation for providing safety to on-duty doctors and paramedical staff.

It is worth mentioning that the attendants of a patient brutally tortured Dr. Umair who was on-duty in emergency ward in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and fractured his leg.

Dr. Umair is under treatment in orthopedic unit of Services Hospital. He has lodged a case in the police station concerned against the attendants of the patient.