Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Balakh Mazari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a veteran politician and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Balakh Sher Mazari.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the late Balakh Mazari.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.