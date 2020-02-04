UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Ch Abdul Sattar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of former Member National Assembly Ch. Abdul Sattar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of former Member National Assembly Ch. Abdul Sattar.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved familyand prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

