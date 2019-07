(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of former MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board Abdul Qayyum, father of CMO Deputy Controller Asad Abrar.

The CM, in his message, said that the late Abdul Qayyum was an honest, upright and dutiful officer and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.