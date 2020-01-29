Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of former IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of former IG Police Mian Aslam Hayat Khan Manika and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of former IG Police Mian Aslam Hayat Khan Manika and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.