UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Former IGP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:25 PM

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of former IGP

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of former IG Police Mian Aslam Hayat Khan Manika and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of former IG Police Mian Aslam Hayat Khan Manika and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

14 minutes ago

Syria army retakes key northwest town

1 minute ago

CM's aide directs regular testing of drinking wate ..

1 minute ago

Govt initiates process for upgrading Sindh Univers ..

1 minute ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

42 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.