Punjab Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Four Members Of A Family In Accident
Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:21 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four members of a family in a road accident in Drahma area of DG Khan
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family and directed that the injured child should be provided the best treatment facilities.
He has also sought a report from the administration.