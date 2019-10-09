UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Journalist

Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Senior Journalist Imtiaz Rashid, Deputy Chief Reporter of daily Jang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Senior Journalist Imtiaz Rashid, Deputy Chief Reporter of daily Jang.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He also paid tributes to the services of Imtiaz Rashid in the field of journalism and said that he was an experienced journalist whose services could not be forgotten.

