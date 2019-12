(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Sarfraz Khokhar MPA at Shahpur on Monday and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of his mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Sarfraz Khokhar MPA at Shahpur on Monday and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of his mother.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.