Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Nasir Bashir, a columnist and a poet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Nasir Bashir, a columnist and a poet.

In his condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.