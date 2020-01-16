Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of newspaper administrator

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Jameel Qaiser, administrator daily Pakistan Lahore.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.