Punjab Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Newspaper Administrator

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of newspaper administrator

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Jameel Qaiser, administrator daily Pakistan Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Jameel Qaiser, administrator daily Pakistan Lahore.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

