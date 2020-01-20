UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Two School Children In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of two school children in Muzaffargarh

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of two children due to collapse of a swing in the area of Muzaffargarh Saitpur School

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of two children due to collapse of a swing in the area of Muzaffargarh Saitpur school.

Usman Buzdar sought report from Commissioner DG Khan and Secretary Schools education.

He ordered for a probe into the incident. He said those found responsible for the negligence should be ascertained and stern action should be taken against them.

He also said that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured children.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the families of the deceased children.

