Punjab Chief Minister condoles labourers' death in Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pakistani labourers in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families, saying that the Punjab government fully shares their grief.