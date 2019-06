Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in an accident on Sarwar Shaheed Chowk near Kot Addu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in an accident on Sarwar Shaheed Chowk near Kot Addu

The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured. He also sought a report from the administration regarding the accident.