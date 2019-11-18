Punjab Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in boat incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives due to capsizing of a boat in the River Satluj near Okara

He directed the administration to expedite rescue operation and all resources should be utilised.

The chief minister also sought a report from the administration about the accident.

Meanwhile, on the CM's directions, the DC Okara visited the place and monitored the rescue operation.