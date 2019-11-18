Punjab Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Boat Incident
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:47 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives due to capsizing of a boat in the River Satluj near Okara
He directed the administration to expedite rescue operation and all resources should be utilised.
The chief minister also sought a report from the administration about the accident.
Meanwhile, on the CM's directions, the DC Okara visited the place and monitored the rescue operation.