UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Boat Incident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in boat incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives due to capsizing of a boat in the River Satluj near Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives due to capsizing of a boat in the River Satluj near Okara.

He directed the administration to expedite rescue operation and all resources should be utilised.

The chief minister also sought a report from the administration about the accident.

Meanwhile, on the CM's directions, the DC Okara visited the place and monitored the rescue operation.

Related Topics

Accident Chief Minister Punjab Okara All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pak Navy sets up free eye camp at Gujjo, Thatta

3 minutes ago

Thousands March Toward Besieged University in Hong ..

3 minutes ago

UK Concerned by Violence on Both Sides of Hong Kon ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister equates leniency with corrupt as 'b ..

4 minutes ago

British Lord backs Kashmiris' rights; AJK Preside ..

10 minutes ago

Khyber Teaching Hospital, KMC to organize orthobio ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.