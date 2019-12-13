Punjab Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident at Qila Saifullah Road, Quetta

He also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

The chief minister, while praying for early recovery of the injured, said that all sympathies of the Punjab government were with the families of the deceased persons.