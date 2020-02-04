UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Convenes Meeting Of MNAs, MPAs From Sargodha Division

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

Punjab Chief Minister convenes meeting of MNAs, MPAs from Sargodha Division

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has convened a meeting of members of National and Punjab assemblies from Sargodha Division in Lahore on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has convened a meeting of members of National and Punjab assemblies from Sargodha Division in Lahore on Tuesday.The meeting will discuss the development schemes in all four districts of Sargodha division and allocation of funds for new schemes.

