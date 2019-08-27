UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Direct For Steps To Ensure Targeted Subsidy For Poor In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to take steps relating to stabilisation of prices of essential items to ensure relief to people in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to take steps relating to stabilisation of prices of essential items to ensure relief to people in the province.

Presided over a meeting at CM office, he called for presenting feasible proposals within seven days and a committee was constituted under the chair of Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, which would give final shape to the plan for giving targeted subsidy to the indigent and poor strata of society.

Usman Buzdar said a final plan should also be presented after considering establishment of farmer markets so that growers could directly sell their produce, especially vegetables.

He ordered for an effective monitoring of price control mechanism, adding price control magistrates should check the rates of essential items on daily basis and enforcement mechanism should be fully implemented.

He said that field officers should keep a vigilant eye on quality and prices of essential items and price control committees should be activated at district level.

The CM said that crackdown should be continued against hoarders of sugar as no leniency could be shown to those responsible for creating artificial price-hike.

The people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders and profiteers and artificial increase in the prices of daily-use items will not be tolerated, he added.

The meeting was briefed that price control magistrates have conducted inspections and a cumulative fine amounting Rs 27 million had been imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging during the current month.

Meanwhile, FIRs had been lodged against 879 persons while 820 were arrested.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, secretaries of agriculture and food departments, DC Lahore, DG industries and others attended the meeting.

